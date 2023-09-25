Gender Ministry Holds Sensitization On Child’s Rights Convention Ratification

The Ministry of Gender, child and social protection has organized a stakeholder’s sensitization Programme in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital to deepen their capacity on Child’s Rights Convention toward their ratification at the United Nations.

Ghana adopted to the optional protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the sale of Children, child prostitution and child pornography (OPSC) in 2003 and currently seeking to ratify it.

Dr. Sylvester Kyei-Gyamfi the Chief Programme Officer and Head of Research at the Ministry of Gender in his address said they were using bottom-up approach to galvanize views, ideas, and contributions and also educate stakeholders on the benefits of the OPSC.

Dr. Sylvester noted that reactions of the stakeholders revealed that Government need to protect our children against sale of children, pornography and prostitution. He noted that on Child protection, measures and laws have already been put in place and what was needed was enforcement.

He emphasized that when Ghana ratify the Convention of the right of child, Government will be committed to set up intuitions and put the necessary measures to protect the child.

Dr. Sylvester added that a cabinet Memo will be written after visiting all the 16 Regions on the various contributions and issues raised for onward submission to parliament and finally to the UN General Assembly.

Mr. George Yaw Ankamah, the Bono Regional Director for the Department of Children in his address noted that when the child rights are ratified, people would be sensitized to understand how best to protect their children.

He added that Public sensitization would be instituted to make people more security conscious. He advised parents to be security conscious to monitor their children especially on the internet. He urged them to monitor their activities such as drinking, smoking, child labour and drug abuse/addictions.

The representation of the Stakeholders include the Security, Children, parents ,District Assemblies, the media, CSOs, women groups, religious institutions, CBOs and other agencies.

Source : Imoro T Ayibani