Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said the Ministry has received several petitions against Counsellor George Lutterodt over his utterances against females and was working on them for the necessary actions to be taken.

She said those utterances were “unfortunate and reprehensive” against women and girls, saying recent rape comments he made were an indictment on womanhood.

She said she believed he was psychologically indisposed and, therefore, required medical attention.

Mrs Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region, called on the National Media Commission, the Ghana Journalists Association and the Ghana Psychological Council to expedite action towards banning Counsellor Lutterodt from appearing on any media space.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday at Duayaw-Nkwanta, the MP asked Counsellor Lutherodt to retract the comments he made that “rape victims enjoy the act” and render unqualified apologies to women and girls.

