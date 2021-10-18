General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State, dead at 84

General Colin Powell, the trailblazing son of the South Bronx who rose to the highest ranks of the US military, died of complications from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, his family announced Monday.

He was 84.

Powell, who served as the first black Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also became the first black secretary of state.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” Powell’s family said in post on Facebook.

Powell became perhaps the most recognizable and popular military figures in the country during his leadership of the military during the first Gulf War.

He served as secretary of state under President George W Bush when he led the checkered diplomatic effort to confront Iraq’s Saddam Hussein with claims that he was developing weapons of mass destruction.

There were no immediate details on the exact complications that caused his death or whether and where he had been hospitalized.