General elections commences in Liberia

Liberia’s presidential and parliamentary elections kicked off on Tuesday as voters went to the polls to elect the president and members of the National Assembly.

More than 2.4 million Liberians will vote during the election process. Twenty presidential candidates, including incumbent President George Weah and former Vice President Joseph Boakai, are contesting the election.

The National Elections Commission oversees the conduct of the elections in all 15 counties of the country.

“I am happy to be part of this process. This particular election is historic because it is the first to be conducted in our country without the presence of international security,” Robert Jallah, a voter, told Xinhua in the national capital of Monrovia.