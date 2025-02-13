General Mosquito: OSP’s Noise on Ken Ofori-Atta Will Fade

Speaking on Accra-based Radio Gold, General Mosquito—popularly known as Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia—dismissed the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s declaration that Ken Ofori-Atta is a fugitive as mere noise that will soon fade away.

Nketia argued that if the Attorney General and Minister for Justice do not take a firm interest in pursuing the case, it will quickly become a transient issue—a “nine-day wonder,” as he put it.

Nketia maintained that the OSP’s current approach is ineffective and that meaningful progress in the fight against corruption demands a structural change. “I have been very consistent that the OSP won’t be beneficial to us as a country,” he said. He stressed that the right to remain silent, enshrined in our constitution, means that even if Ken Ofori-Atta appears before the OSP, he can choose not to speak, thus adding nothing substantial to the investigation.

For Nketia, the solution lies in a fundamental reform: separating the Attorney General’s Office from the Ministry of Justice to appoint a career Attorney General with the full mandate to arrest and prosecute corrupt officials, regardless of their political affiliations. “If you’re in government and you go against the law, you can be prosecuted; if you’re in opposition and you go contrary to the law, you will be arrested,” he argued, underscoring that only such an independent office could effectively tackle corruption.

This criticism comes on the heels of the OSP declaring Ghana’s former Finance Minister a fugitive after he failed to appear in court—despite his lawyers’ claim that he is currently abroad receiving medical treatment. According to Nketia, the entire episode underscores the shortcomings of the current system, which he believes is more about making headlines than delivering justice.

As the debate over prosecutorial reforms continues, Nketia’s comments serve as a stark reminder of the deep-seated challenges in ensuring accountability at the highest levels of government. Whether these calls for reform will lead to a tangible restructuring of the legal framework remains to be seen, but for now, Nketia is confident that the noise surrounding Ken Ofori-Atta’s case will eventually subside without effecting lasting change.