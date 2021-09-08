“Geng Signs” single by T-Ben Miller

We cannot mention some of the latest songs in Ghana without touching on T-ben Miller – Geng Signs newest hit which has taken the internet by storm.

With everyone thinking that the lyrics, vocals, attitude and beats of the song just to mention a few, are lit and dope, it is easy to see why this is so. T-ben Miller has outdone himself with this one. This song in itself is a perfection of a great versatile artiste and a worthy listen. Read more to find out if you agree or not as the article outlines all there is to know about one of the best T-ben Miller songs – Geng Signs.

T-ben Miller – Geng Signs

Release

This is one of the most recent songs in Ghana that everyone should listen to. Check out the following details and you will be hooked. Being one of T-ben Miller’s latest tracks, you will get to understand why he is a celebrated artist in Ghana. The song Geng Signs by T-ben Miller officially released on 7th September, 2021. The Versatile artiste has a lot to show in this song that proves just how much of a versatile singer he is.

Format

T-ben Miller – Geng Signs is available in audio formats. It is possible to download mp3 depending on your preference.

Producer

This song was produced by one of Ghana’s best producers MOG Beatz one of the most respected producers dealing with production of different music genres. This specific song is a masterpiece right from the vocals to the video. While it may not be easy to point out what makes the song pop, I would say it is a combination of all the aspects that make the song complete.