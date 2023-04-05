Gengenkpe residents grateful to Bliss Eye Care and partners for free eye screening

Some parents and guardians at Gengenkpe, a community in the Nandom Municipality, have expressed gratitude to the Bliss Eye Care and the Bobmilliar Foundation for partnering to extend free eye screening exercises to their children at the community.

The Bliss Eye Care, in partnership with the Bobmilliar Foundation, screened about 220 children in the Gengenkpe community for eye defects as part of the eye clinic’s routine eye screening exercise for children in the region under its Blissful Sight for Kids (BS4Ks) project.

Speaking in an interview with the media at the community at the weekend after the exercise, Madam Haminatu Kassim, a mother, thanked the partners for the intervention and said her child was required to travel to Accra for the eyeglass but it had been brought to her at her doorstep.

She expressed hope that the intervention by Bliss Eye Care would save her from the ordeal of traveling to Korle-Bu considering the cost of buying the eyeglass and the medical expenses involved.

“I brought him to the eye clinic at Nandom Hospital from there I was referred to Korle-Bu, so I went to Korle-bu and they operated on the child’s both eyes.

They said I should bring him back for review and a spectacle but the means for me to go there is now the problem, and now Bliss Eye Care has come to save me”, she explained.

Madam Kasim prayed for God’s blessing for Bliss Eye Care and its partners to continue to help more people.

Dr. Zakarea Al-hasan Balure, the Founder and Manager of Bliss Eye Care, said out of the about 220 children screened, 22 had normal eyes, 182 had pathological issues requiring medication, eleven had issues relating to eyeglasses while four children had cataract and glaucoma.

He reiterated the need for regular eye screening and proper eye care for, not only children, but adults as well saying, “Eye do have spare parts in the shop that you can buy and replace if you lose yours.”

Children who went through the screening and required medication were given while those who required eyeglasses were also offered at no cost to the parents or guardians.

Mr. Bob-Milliar Gorden, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bobmilliar Foundation, said the intervention became necessary following the success of a similar activity they organized at Siiru, a community in the Wa West District, last year which saw hundreds of children undergoing the eye screening.

He explained that the foundation was focused on soliciting support and partnering with other organisations to positively impact the lives of young people and children in deprived and rural communities.

The BobMilliar Foundation also partnered with the Heeyah Baquree Foundation to donate menstrual cups and second-hand clothes to the children after the screening exercise to help fight “period poverty” among vulnerable girls.

“Each menstrual cap, if used very well and taken good care of, can last up to ten years because the current prices of sanitary pads are quite heart-breaking and not all parents are able to afford this to their wards”, Ms Numbo Fathihat Mohammed, the Executive Director of the Heeyah Baquree Foundation, explained.

The groups also offered menstrual hygiene education to the children to enable the girls to stay safe during their menstrual periods.

By Philip Tengzu, GNA