The current coronavirus pandemic is unparalleled. But it’s not the biological traits of the virus that are most hazardous. Instead, it is how individuals behave towards the COVID-19 setback in various areas that matters. Gennaro Tella talks about what kind of ‘attitude’ people need to overcome these challenging times. Let’s delve.

Tella points to the fact that coronavirus has shown it can engulf healthcare systems and create immense trouble. People’s attitude in response to the real and perceived risks they face is crucial in tackling the current COVID-19 situation.

As per Tella, one of the attitudinal shifts that need to happen on a global scale is the transition to digital. It’s already happening in many parts of the world and various sectors, from food and footwear to automobile and finance. Consumers primarily lead the shift to digital in most parts of the world who want to maintain low out-of-home engagement.

Tella strongly believes that if everyone comes together and embraces responsible behavior, it’ll make all the difference. He supports this with examples: in the period between the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the decline in mortality from several common childhood diseases happened because there was an attitudinal shift in municipal and household sanitation practices. It was so effective that it brought down mortality rates significantly – even before vaccinations came into the picture. During the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919, attitudinal changes like restricting large gatherings, social distancing, and simple hand-washing alleviated the pandemic’s spread.

So Gennaro Tella concludes that everyone should embrace the national protocols to overcome the COVID-19 setback in various spheres. He says, “This is a time to follow instructions – stay inside, keep away from others as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. It is not about your own health anymore.”