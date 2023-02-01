Geodrill formally inaugurates Tamale SHS Home Economics block

To meet the demand of a growing student body for Home Economics courses, Geodrill Limited donated an amount of GH₵210,000, for the construction of a Home Economics Block at the Tamale Senior High School (SHS).

The donation, given in two tranches of GH150,000 and GH₵60,000 ensured the construction of a befitting block for the school’s Home Economics Department, furnished with modern facilities for over 600 students taking the courses.

It is a vital subject teaching life skill such as cooking, budgeting and textiles while empowering students, particularly young women, to take control of their own lives and make informed decisions about their futures.

Attending the official opening ceremony for the Home Economics Block, on behalf of Geodrill Ltd. was the Director of Human Resources, Mr Iddi Baah-Kurey.

In his speech, he explained that the donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and aimed to contribute to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Mr Baah-Kurey praised the management of the school, the 1983 Year Group, in particular Dr Abdallah Ali- Nakyea, for supervising the construction and delivering it on budget and within schedule.

Mr Baah- Kurey said he was impressed with the outcome, adding, “This contribution will go a long way in ensuring that more students, particularly young women, have access to the valuable knowledge and skills that this subject provides.”

A refreshed Home Economics block allows students to develop their creativity and problem-solving skills, which can be applied in a variety of careers.

From fashion design and interior decorating to food science and nutrition, the skills learned in home economics classes can lead to a wide range of career opportunities and contribute to development in the Northern Region.

Rev. Edward Azeka, a former Headmaster of Tamale SHS, observed that Geodrill Ghana Limited’s presentation came at an appropriate time and praised the company for its generosity.

At the launch, the current Headmaster, Mr Mustapha, praised his predecessor for collaborating with good corporate entities such as Geodrill to realize the project “ The project is a dream come true as it will help the school achieve the vision of training students to become self employable after school”.

Geodrill Ltd. was recently adjudged 1st runner-up for Best Performing in Local Manufacturing of Mining Supplies and Support Services category at the 2022 Ghana Mining Industry Awards in Accra.

The mining services company pledged to continue its contributions to developing the human resource base in Ghana and the African Region.