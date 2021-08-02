Geodrill wins coveted Millennium Excellence Award for Mining and Exploration

The Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF) has honoured Geodrill Limited for its excellent operational record in mining and exploration at a ceremony in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region.

The event which was chaired by His Royal Majesty (HRM) Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also had in attendance His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A citation by the Foundation signed by its Patron to Geodrill Limited read, “The Life Patron, HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and the illustrious Board of Governors of the Millennium Excellence Foundation are pleased to confer on Geodrill Limited the coveted Millennium Excellence Award for Mining & Exploration Company in high recognition of your excellent operational record and significant impact on your area of operation.”

“The gallery of modern equipment and service options makes you stand out as a complete mining services provider. Your significant contribution to health, social protection and sports development is also most appreciated. Ayekoo,” the citation added.

Founded in 1998 as a non-profit organization to celebrate successful enterprises in Africa, the MEF honoured over 60 distinguished personalities and corporate bodies in this year’s awards.

Music maestro Kojo Antwi entertained guests with some lively tunes throughout the night. He was awarded for his immense contribution to the music industry of Ghana while world acclaimed and award-winning Kora icon, Sona Jobarteh, entertained guests as well.

The Chief Imam, Shiekh Osamanu Nuhu Sharubutu was also recognized for his Statesmanship and contribution to the development of Ghana.

Geodrill Limited was founded in Ghana in 1998 by its current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dave Harper with one rig and one contract.

From its humble beginnings and through hard work, the company began adding more rigs in response to growing demand.

In the years spanning 2000 to 2010, the company focussed on expanding its operations into Ghana’s neighbouring countries of Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire where the company established a number of operational and support bases to service its growing rig fleet.

The company also operated in Niger, Guinea, and Togo within the West African sub-region.

In 2010, the Geodrill Limited listed on the Toronto stock market, code GEO.T, issuing 42.5 million shares at 2.00 Canadian dollars per share.

In 2017, the Company commenced operations underground and currently operates a fleet of six Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rigs.

In 2020, the Company expanded its geographic presence into South America through its wholly owned subsidiary Recon Drilling.

Currently, Geodrill operates 68 drill rigs and is a leading exploration drilling company primarily in Ghana, Burkina-Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Mali in West Africa; Egypt in North Africa, and Peru i n South America.