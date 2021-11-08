Geological Survey investigating iron ore, limestone deposits to support GIISDEC projects

The Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) is undertaking investigations into iron ore and limestone deposits in the Oti and North East regions to explore the possibility of mining them to support Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) projects.

Mr Philip Yaw Oduro Amoako, Chairman of the Governing Board of GGSA, who announced this at the inauguration of the Board in Accra, said the geological investigations would determine whether there were substantial deposits of iron ore and limestone in the two regions for commercial purposes.

He encouraged the management of GGSA to pay attention to activities that could bring in substantial revenue to support the high cost of geological activities.

Mr Amoako made reference to the functions of the Authority, including advising government on all geoscientific issues, foundation investigation, and issuing certified reports prior to major construction works or projects, which have the potential of impacting the subsurface, structure, socio-economic, cultural, and aesthetic environment of the country.

He, therefore, underscored the need to ensure diligence and factual analysis of geological data to support government’s projects.

Mr Amoako bemoaned the activities of illegal miners, otherwise known as “galamseyers” that had destroyed surface water bodies, noting that the country may in not too distant future, rely on underground water.

“The GGSA must be encouraged to identify good grounds for underground water as they perform their mapping and exploration duties,” he advised.

Mr Amoako thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them and pledged the readiness of the Board to work tirelessly to achieve its mandate.

Earlier, Mr George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry in charge of Mines, administered the Oaths of Office, Allegiance, and Secrecy to the Board Members and urged them to use their expertise to support the work of GGSA.

He asked them to prioritise the demarcation of viable lands for Government’s Community Mining Scheme intended to create employment for the youth in mining communities across the country.

Members of the Board are: Dr Daniel Boamah, the Director-General of the GGSA, Dr Jacob Mawuko Kutu, a representative of the Ghana Institute of Geoscientists, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Richard Kofi Adjei, member, Mr Lawrence Apaalse, a representative from the Ministry of Energy and Madam Marian Asantewah Nkansah, President’s nominee.