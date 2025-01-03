George Afriyie Opposes Kurt Okraku’s Attempt for Third Term as Ghana FA President

Former Vice-President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has strongly opposed any attempt by current GFA President Kurt Okraku to seek a third term in office.

Afriyie, who lost to Okraku in the 2019 GFA elections and was disqualified from contesting the 2023 presidential race, is prepared to take legal action if Okraku pushes for amendments to the GFA’s statutes to extend his tenure.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Afriyie expressed frustration over the state of football under Okraku’s leadership, despite his willingness to support the current president. “You’ve won, you are ruling, you are the President of the FA, things are not going on well, that is not my fault,” Afriyie stated, emphasizing that while he was prepared to help Okraku succeed, he firmly rejected any attempt to alter the rules for a third term.

Afriyie’s comments made clear his intention to challenge any move to extend Okraku’s presidency, saying, “I really want to help him [Kurt] succeed. I am more than prepared for him to finish his term but he should forget about the proposed amendments of our statutes to go [for] a third term.” He further highlighted the government’s significant financial contributions to the GFA, stating, “The biggest spender of the GFA is the government of Ghana. I will personally write a petition to the government of Ghana. The government has a say.”

Kurt Okraku, who assumed office in 2019 after the GFA was placed under a Normalisation Committee following the removal of Kwesi Nyantakyi, has faced significant criticism, especially after the Black Stars’ disappointing performances, including two consecutive group-stage exits at the Africa Cup of Nations and failure to qualify for the 2024 tournament in Morocco. However, Okraku’s tenure has also seen successes, including the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and significant strides in women’s football, with the Black Queens qualifying for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations for the first time since 2018.

Afriyie’s statement adds to the growing tension within the GFA as Okraku’s future remains uncertain.