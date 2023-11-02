George Akuffo Dampare, Assures Safety for Year-Round Events

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has announced that the police will collaborate with event organizers across the country to comprehensively address security concerns.

During a meeting at the Police Headquarters in Accra, the IGP addressed members of the Ghana Tourism Authority and event organizers, assuring them of the police’s readiness to safeguard all December events. He emphasized the importance of extending major events throughout the year to boost the economy, with the police committed to providing protection.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare also pledged to work closely with the tourism authority to establish effective communication with event organizers for mutual success, stating, “We will collaborate with the tourism authority to foster a productive partnership.”

Kwasi Agyeman, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, expressed his gratitude for the unprecedented opportunity to engage with the police management. He thanked the IGP and his team for their support, saying, “We are overwhelmed by this opportunity to interact with you and share our experiences.”