George Amouye Foundation supports orphans at New Edubiase

The George Amuoye Foundation, a local NGO based at New Edubiase, has inaugurated, and handed over, a two-bedroom house to six orphan sisters in the New Edubiase community.

The fully furnished house, worth over GHc 80,000.00, was funded by Mr Clifford McCarthy, a US citizen.

It is to help the sisters, who are very poor and deprived, to have a decent place of abode.

The Foundation has also cut the sod to begin the construction of a modern maternity block for the New Edubiase government hospital.

Additionally, the Foundation has also donated various items worth GHc 60,000.00 to some orphans, poor and deprived children in New Edubiase.

The items included school uniforms and bags, sanitary pads, deep freezers, adult diapers, drinks, and food as well as GHc 2,000.00 to a blind woman who had given birth to triplets.

Mr George Amuoye, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, speaking at the ceremony, said the gesture was his contribution to support the needy and deprived people in the area.

He said as a native of the community, he found it as an obligation to give back to the people who through diverse ways supported him to reach “where he was now.”

Mr Amuoye thanked his partners in the US for their support and urged the people in the community to show keen interest in the maternity project to ensure a successful completion.

Dr Allan Tietoore, Medical Superintendent of the New Edubiase Government hospital, said the continued support from the Foundation was helping to improve healthcare delivery at the facility and urged other organizations to come to the aid of the hospital to enable it provide quality healthcare to the people in the area.

Oguahyia Oduropanin Birikorang, chief of New Edubiase, commended the Foundation for its contributions towards the development of the area and urged others to follow the gesture.