George Asamani appointed MD, Sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 30 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals, announced today that George Asamani has been appointed as the Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. Asamani takes over from Ashwini Bakshi, who leaves the company having steered the region during the pandemic.

Asamani, previously the Business Development Lead for Africa is highly accomplished with a proven track record of growth. Together with the team, Asamani successfully scaled the impact of PMI across the region through organisational transformation, sector partnerships, and collaboration with institutes of higher learning.

Asamani holds a BSc in Physics from Kings College London and an MBA from the London Business School. He co-founded and served as an entrepreneur mentor for LBS’ Accel Awards initiative which seeks to supports early-stage entrepreneurs on the continent with grants, mentors, and access to markets. He has been a trainer and mentor for British Council’s Entrepreneurial Africa programs in Sudan, Ghana, and the UK. His career highlight also includes building a digital media distribution company.

On his appointment, Asamani commented that he was delighted to continue PMI’s work in the high growth Sub-Saharan Africa region as it enters an exciting new phase where industry and individuals are adopting new ways of working (WoW).

“Project management skills are foundational to WoW, and I will remain focused on being a catalyst and enabling PMI to deliver great stakeholder value,” he added.

A PMI certification opens access to work in virtually any industry, anywhere in the world. In Africa, where youth and new professionals need a direct route to hard and soft skills required to deliver practical results, a PMI certification can prove to be invaluable. Coupled with a PMI membership, individuals can easily enhance their influence within the project management community through volunteering efforts at local Chapters.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and “changemakers” consistently create better outcomes for businesses, community and society worldwide.

PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

