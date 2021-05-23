Information gathered by this paper indicates that the Personal Assistant (PA) to the National Security Coordinator, George Asante who was remanded into Police custody together with some 30 other individuals for alleged illegal mining in the Eastern region, is into Galamsey as claimed.

It would be recalled that George Asante and others were arrested and put before Court for mining illegally in the Eastern region under the guise of National Security.

This development has indeed generated heated confusion as to the veracity of the claims leveled against him (George Asante) who has been described by many people as a “Principled man.”

Meanwhile, lots of people are calling for his release since they consider his arrest as wrong and attempt to silence a principled man who has stood up in the fight against illegal mining.

According to people who spoke to this paper in an interview regarding his sudden arrest, they pointed out that his arrest was a calculated plot to cover those government officials who have been exposed for their involvement in illegal mining.

This paper has gathered that, George Asante had become a target in the whole Galamsey business because many people especially top political actors who are involve see him as a threat because according to information, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources is taking the current action against galamseryers because of the reliable information he (the Minister) received from George Asante; all in the interest of nibbling the Galamsey activities in the bud.

His alleged ‘enemies’ however got him unawares when, according to information, he (George Asante) directed some boys led by one Jordan, from the Region who have risen up to fight some illegal miners working in the Easter Region forest to speak to the Operation Vanguard Commander since they are in charge for them to go and stop those doing illegal mining at Atiwa.

Meanwhile, the boys who stormed the mining sites on their own accord were arrested, accused and charged for engaging in illegal mining.

“We don’t understand this. Youth of this community who have risen up to fight against illegal mining have been arrested and accused of being illegal miners. What country are we superintending over? Are we safe in our own country?” a resident asked.

“From what we gathered, George Asante didn’t even direct the boys to go to the bush alone. He only asked them to see the Operation Vanguard Commander and report the activities in the forest to him for action to be taken. That was his crime,” another resident retorted.

Meanwhile, a call is being made for the release of George Asante.

Meanwhile, all attempts to get the Operation Vanguard Commander to confirm that the boys were sent to him to complain about some developments in the forests proved futile as per our information, he has refused to comment.

However the Koforidua Circuit Court B presided by Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei had on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 remanded them into Police custody.

Their plea was not taken and expected to reappear before the court today, May 24, 2021.

They have been initially charged provisionally with possession of firearms without lawful excuse and tried at the Kaneshie District Court presided over by her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye who refused to hear the case of 11 of the accused persons arraigned before her.

The court held that the case was not properly brought before her and held that per Section 192 (2) of the Criminal and Offences Act 1960, Act 29 as amended, before the Court entertains such a case, it needs written consent from the Attorney General.

According to the Court, written consent had not come before her; therefore, she cannot grant bail or remand the accused persons.

This was after ASP Sylvester Asare for the prosecution asked the court to remand the accused persons into proper custody pending the conclusion of their Investigations.

The court after listening to the Defense counsel said there was no case before her to decide and neither granted the bail nor remands them and said the accused persons can go home but they were immediately re-arrested by the police and whisked away and brought before the Koforidua Circuit Court B.

Latest information gathered before going to bed indicates that George Asante was moved from police custody to his official residence where he was ordered to pack all his belongings from the residence even though the Court is yet to determine the case today.