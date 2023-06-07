George Ashie and Musah Lawson mentioned by GBA President at IBF Convention

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye who was at the recent 38th Convention of the International Boxing Federation IBF in Chicago in the United States of America spoke on behalf of some Ghanaian boxers who are doing well to be rated and given promotional offers.

According to the man whose tenure in office has seen more bouts in Ghana, due to the Professional Boxing League, there are quality boxers who can fight at the world level on the big stage.

He mentioned George Ashie who has relocated to the United States and hard working Musah Lawson, undefeated National Welterweight Champion with 10 wins and no loss.

At the Convention, Mr. Neequaye also named former WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac Dogboe and Super Featherweight, Alfred Lamptey to be considered.

He said if the boxers are rated, they know that there can be a chance or opportunity.

He urged Ghanaian boxers, especially the National Title holders to work hard to gain international recognition and rating.

He announced that the Ghana Professional Boxing League will bounce back after the lifting on the ban on drumming and noise making in the GaAdangbe jurisdiction.

The Boxing League has been regular programme that attracts sports and entertainment fans. It is staged by Imax Boxing Promotions with the support of the GBA.