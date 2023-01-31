George Ashie Hailed As A True Warrior By DeLa Hoya

Ghana’s super lightweight top rated boxer, George Ashie who lost his fight fight in the USA against Alexis Rocha has been commended by promoter, Oscar Dela Hoya for his bravery and skill.

The former world Champion who now operates Golden Boy Promotions described Ashie as a ‘True Warrior’ because he accepted to fight on six day notice to the bout which was the main event to open the You Tube Arena in California.

Ashie in an attempt to win the WBO NABO welterweight title made history as the first Ghanaian to fight at the You Tube Arena, and though he was knocked out by a ferocious hook from the homeboy, he was marvelous before going down.

His performance has earned him another opportunity.

Star Boxing CEO Joe Deguardia said after the fight, “We are proud of George and the determination he fought with, inspired by the heart of Ghanaian fighters before him. He left everything he had in the ring and should be applauded for his toughness and desire to make this an entertaining main event. Credit to Alexis Rocha for a great performance and to Golden Boy for a putting on a wonderful show.”

His current trainer in the USA, Coach Emmanuel ‘Mosquito’ Addo also praised him and thanked all who supported and prayed for them, before, during and after the bout.

He said “We will be back again better and bigger” he told all boxing fans.

Ashie’s current record is 34 fights, with 6 defeats,1 draw, with 25 victories by way of knockout.

Rocha’s record improved to 22 wins with 1 defeat, and he got the WBO NABO title.