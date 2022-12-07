George Ashie steps up his plans for another title with a move to USA

George Ashie aka ‘The Red Tiger’ has stepped up his plans and preparations for another title with a move to Portland, Oregon, United States of America (USA).

His message from his new base is that “Now And Am Ready For Any Boxer Who Is Under 140 lbs”.

George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33(25KO)-5-1) was born in Accra, Ghana. He is a Ghanaian professional who has fought as a Super Feather / Lightweight / Light Welterweight boxer. He trains at the Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym under Coach Vincent Akai Nettey.

He won the African Boxing Union (ABU) Super Featherweight title, Universal Boxing Council (UBC) Super Featherweight title, and Commonwealth Lightweight title, and was a challenger for the World Boxing Association (WBA) International Lightweight title against Emmanuel Tagoe, as well as the Commonwealth Super Featherweight title against Kevin Mitchell.

His professional fighting weight varied from different weights, however he is a classic boxer.

George Ashie demonstrated his true self against Robert Quaye at the Bukom Boxing Arena, as he was so amazing to watch in winning the IBF Intercontinental Africa Super lightweight championship title.

He is now in the training camp of Coach Emmanuel Addo, President of TMM Sports Promotion in the USA, he is also called Mosquito in boxing circles.

Friends of Boxing and the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) commend Coach Addo for what he has done, and wish he supports other rising boxers.