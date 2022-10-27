George Ashie to face Marios Matamba on Nov. 26

Ghana’s adored boxer, George “Red Tiger” Ashie, will make a return to the ring on November 26, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland, to take on Marios Matamba, the top contender from Brazzaville, Congo.

According to reports, both fighters have the potential to knock someone out and will start the fight by throwing heavy blows.

The vacant Scottish title is up for grabs, and it appears on a stacked card with the vacant Commonwealth title.

Ashie who trains under Coach Vincent Akai Nettey at the Attoh Quarshie Gym says he cannot let the opportunity to win another belt slip.

After disciplining braggart Robert Quaye on March 6, 2022, he has not fought, and he is very hungry for international recognition.

His utmost aim is to win a world title and with age also catching up, he wants to grab the chance to make his name and fortune as early as possible.

Ashie has a record of 39 fights, with 25 KO victories and lost 5 with one draw.