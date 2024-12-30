George Boateng Hails Mohammed Kudus as Ghana’s Creative Gem

Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has praised the remarkable talent of Mohammed Kudus, calling the attacking midfielder one of the most creative players the country has produced in recent years.

Boateng, who worked closely with Kudus during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), highlighted the player’s technical prowess, physical strength, and exceptional creativity.

“Kudus is one of the most creative attacking players Ghana has had, and he’s constantly developing,” Boateng said in an interview with Tribal Football. “He has a great dribble, is so physically strong, powerful, and very technical. I have a huge admiration for him.”

Kudus made a significant impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring two goals, and carried that form into the 2023 AFCON, where he netted twice again. His performances in these major international tournaments have solidified his status as one of Ghana’s brightest talents.

Now, playing in the Premier League for West Ham United, Kudus has quickly become a fan favourite, impressing with his creativity and decisive contributions on the field. Since his summer move in 2023, the 24-year-old has been a key figure for the Hammers, drawing attention for his skillful play and potential.

Boateng, however, believes there is still much more to come from Kudus. “He has a lot of room to improve at the global stage,” he added. With his blend of creativity, physicality, and technical ability, Kudus is poised to continue evolving into one of the top midfielders in world football.