George Boateng Hails Thomas Partey for Talent and Humanitarian Efforts Amid Contract Uncertainty

Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has spoken highly of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, praising not only his footballing abilities but also his commitment to charitable causes in Ghana.

Boateng, who worked alongside Partey during his tenure with the Black Stars, lauded the midfielder as a well-rounded individual whose contributions extend far beyond the football pitch.

“Partey is a lovely boy who has a very good humanitarian way of living his life and does a lot for the community in Ghana,” Boateng told Tribal Football. “You can talk to him; he has a very good understanding of what society is about, and he gives so much respect to the coaches and his teammates.”

Boateng’s comments highlight the dual nature of Partey’s character, balancing professional excellence with personal dedication to social causes. The 30-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in a €50 million deal, is known for his significant philanthropic efforts in his home country. Partey has used his earnings, reportedly around £200,000 per week, to support various initiatives, solidifying his reputation as a role model both on and off the field.

On the pitch, Partey’s importance to Arsenal cannot be overstated. In his 140 appearances for the club, he has scored seven goals and contributed six assists, helping to solidify the Gunners’ midfield. Boateng emphasized how noticeable the team’s shift in performance is when Partey is absent, underscoring his value to the squad. “He is such a valuable asset to the club, and when Arsenal plays without him, you can see the team is different,” Boateng remarked.

However, with Partey’s contract set to expire at the end of the current season, speculation about his future has intensified. Clubs like Barcelona are reportedly monitoring his situation closely, with the Ghanaian international’s contributions both on and off the pitch making him an increasingly attractive target.

As the deadline for his contract approaches, Arsenal’s management will need to act quickly to secure Partey’s services for the long term or risk losing one of their key players in a highly competitive market. For Partey, the next few months could shape not only his professional future but also the next phase of his charitable efforts, continuing his legacy as both a football star and a humanitarian.