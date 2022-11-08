George Dadzie Jnr, Aspiring NDC Regional organiser woos delegates

Mr George Dadzie Jnr., an aspiring Western Regional Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the regional leadership elections, has beckoned delegates to give him the nod to serve in that capacity.

He argued that his commitment to the party and service over the period was unmatched and that when given the opportunity, he will lead the party in excellent mobilization of strategies to culminate into victory in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Dadzie Jnr. during a campaign tour of the region enumerated major political programmes and activities to change the electoral dynamics and the political narrative in favour of the party.

He hinted of an improved security measures during the elections, effective collaboration with relevant partners and key stakeholders to build the capacity of polling agents of the party and mobilize constituency and branch executive for greater activism.

The Regional Organizer hopeful also assured members of the party of his determination to improve the welfare of all executives working assiduously to secure victory for the party.

He said the NDC ought to leverage on its collective strength, strategies and techniques to unseat some Members of Parliament of the ruling New Patriotic Party, adding, “we need to increase the number of NDC parliamentary seats in the Western region and expand the voting pattern for the Presidential candidate of the party.”