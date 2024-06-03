George Faho Mensah Set to Face Selorm Darku at Fist of Carnage Event

Rising boxing talent, George Faho Mensah, known as “Stopper,” is gearing up to showcase his skills on the upcoming Fist of Carnage event at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Mensah will go head-to-head against Selorm Darku, also known as “Allotey,” in one of the undercard matches.

In an interview on Omashi TV, Mensah called on his fans and supporters from Abobloshie, Timber Market, Chorkor, Bukom, and James Town to witness his bout against Selorm Darku, whom he vows to discipline and punish.

His manager, Mr. Samuel Adjei Darkwah of SP Sports Management, revealed that they have plans for Mensah to fight outside Ghana, and a victory in this match will enhance his prospects.

Mensah, 24, a welterweight southpaw boxer, trains at the Panix Boxing Gym in James Town under Coach Emmanuel Yeboah. With an impressive record of 6-0-1, including 3 knockouts, Mensah made a mark at the last edition of the Ghana Professional Boxing League.

Fist of Carnage is organized by Box Office in collaboration with Ace Promotions, Twin Stars, and Aborigines Promotions.

CEO of Box Office, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, mentioned that the residents of Ga Mashie have eagerly anticipated the match between Derek “Jesus” Quaye and Michael Ansah, known as “Bullet.”

In other exciting bouts, Holy Dorgbetor will face Farahisha for the IBF Continental African Featherweight Championship, while Samuel Martey takes on Kayumba in a Super Bantamweight clash. Additionally, Samuel Quaye will defend his National Super Lightweight title against Daniel Quaye from the Bronx Gym in a showdown between the Quayes.