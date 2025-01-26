George Faho Mensah Sets Sights on Becoming Africa’s Boxing Champion

George Faho Mensah, a rising star in African boxing with a record of 9 wins and 1 loss, is gradually building a reputation as one of the continent’s most formidable welterweight boxers.

With a string of victories under his belt, Mensah has quickly become a feared competitor, with opponents now looking to avoid him in the ring.

According to his manager, Samuel Darkwa Agyei of SP Management, Mensah’s team is focused on expanding his career internationally. “We are looking to secure fights in other African countries like South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, or Nigeria, and we are also eyeing opportunities in Europe and America,” Agyei shared.

Faho Mensah, who has been consistently improving his skills, is taking his training to new levels, refining both his technical and tactical abilities. “We’re on track, we’re not in a rush, and we’re focused on our long-term goal of becoming world champions,” Agyei added. “We know the dedication required to get there, and we are preparing diligently.”

Mensah continues to make strides in the boxing world, winning his recent bouts and gaining a growing fanbase. Speaking to Yours Truly, Mensah expressed his confidence in his future, saying, “The sky is the limit, and I will certainly become a champion.”

As his career progresses, it’s clear that George Faho Mensah is determined to make his mark on the international boxing scene. With the right support and continued hard work, he could soon be a household name in boxing.