George Lamptey Donates To George Lamptey

Former President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Mr. George Lamptey has presented assorted drinks and toiletries to the national boxing team, the Black Bombers as the begin residential camping at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Mr. George Lamptey who is a Board Member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and a Technical Officer of the International Boxing Association (IBA) said it was his token donation to motivate the boxers and keep them in high hopes to go to Senegal and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Lamptey who was at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo when Ghana won the only bronze for Africa in boxing said the new Black Bombers are capable of doing better if they would be motivated.

“I have hope in the Black Bombers, I believe in the team, they are capable, they can win more medals for Ghana, I wish them well and I pray for success” he said.

He was happy to see light heavyweight, Seth Gyamfi aka Freezy Macbones in the team.

The items were received by Mr. Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) who appealed other individuals and companies to support the Black Bombers.

Present at the presentation were members of the Amateur Boxing fraternity.

Some popular names in the team are Ornela the female boxer based in the USA, Wahid Omar, Theo Allotey, Abraham Mensah and Joseoh Commey aka ‘Jaguar’.