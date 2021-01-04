Mr, George Lamptey, President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GBF) has commended James C. Nortey, a former footballer and his charges for organizing the Besesaka Boxing Day Tournament and selecting the best juvenile boxers who will get scholarships to further their education.

The ten juvenile boxing champions who were selected and offered scholarships by the Besesaka Boxing Project on Saturday held their first training session at the Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym at James Town in Accra.

They were engaged in a training session where he charged them to be disciplined and neat at all times as well as keep safely the items donated by Besesaka Boxing Projects.

The selected boxers made up of three girls and seven boys each boxer received training shoes, tee shirt and shorts, socks, gloves, head gear, under wear, mouth guard and hand wrap.

They have been offered scholarship for their education for the next three years, and will receive some provisions every month.

The beneficiaries are Ebenezer Ankrah 14 of New Era, Emmanuel Doemoh 12 of Sempe, William Laryea 12 of Alko Int. Millecent Dodoo 10, Caleb Dadzie 13 of Sempe, Edward Bonah 11 of St. Mary’s, Najat Naa Norley Lokko 11 of Happy Days, Caleb Mensah 14 of Universal and Rahman Ablorh who was the first juvenile boxer to be discovered.

Former player of Right To Dream, James C. Nortey who schooled in the USA and played for Akademisk Boldklub in Denmark initiated the programme aimed at supporting less privileged but talented kids of Bukom and surrounding areas.

He currently works with Delegate who are partners in supporting the Besesaka Project.

Coaches Sowah Thompson, Vincent Akai Nettey, Carl Lokko and Dr. Ofori Asare took the boxers through some drills .

Ms. Kylee Parsons, a rep. of Besesaka Boxing Project assured the kid boxers of total support. She said the project is not an aid or charity, but a partnership.

WBO rated Duke Micah, the newly appointed Ambassador of Amateur Boxing who trained with the kids adviced them to be thankful to the Besesaka Project and take their training very serious as all eyes are on them as future stars.

He urged them to study hard if there is no boxing training or engagement and be obedient at home.