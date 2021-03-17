Mr. George Halden-Lutterodt Former Ghana Athletics Association President has congratulated the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah and team members for emerging victors in the 2021 GOC Elections.

63 delegates cast their ballots yesterday at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science, and at the end, it was Mr. Nunoo Mensah and team who swept all the positions to run affairs of the Olympic Movement in Ghana for the next four years.

Mr. Halden-Lutterodt, who supported and believed Team Ben Nunoo Mensah was the right candidates to manage the GOC told the GNA Sports on Tuesday, that Mr. Nunoo Mensah and his team must work to ensure Ghana sports reaches the highest level in the world.

He said, “I congratulate him and his team for this massive win. This win is not for GOC but for Ghana sports. Ben won with his team and they must work together to push Ghana sports forward. He has no excuses to give with his team on his side. He has a very strong team and they should work together to get the desired results”.

He admonished the GOC President and team to focus on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan to get qualified athletes ready and adequately prepared to ensure Ghana leaves a mark in Japan.

“Ghana needs very good athletes in the Olympics games, but I’m afraid, with the way things are going, we may need to double our efforts. With the Commonwealth Games and Africa Games in 2022 and 2023 respectively, we would need athletes who are going to get medals for Ghana.

“If we do not get those athletes, the Games could be an embarrassment. Ghana must progress and reach the final stage thereby winning medals,” he stated.

He stressed, “even if a boxer does not win a medal, Ghanaians want to see their boxers in the third round, fourth round, and at the finals and not be knocked out in the first round. So, we need to get athletes to perform incredibly and not to just go to do their personal best”.

Mr. Halden-Lutterodt believes Nunoo Mensah and team were capable of putting Ghana sports on a pedestal.