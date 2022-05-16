George Mintah Dacosta Installed As Sefwi-Boinzan Chief

A 53-year-old retired military officer has been enstooled as the new Chief of Sefwi-Boinzan in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

The chief, known in private life as Mr George Mintah Dacosta, will now be called Nana Ofori Ahenkan II.

He succeeds his elder brother, Nana Yaw Ntaadu III, who ruled from 1996 to 2020.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after performing the traditional rights at the Okogyeabo Palace at Sefwi-Waiwso, Nana Ahenkan called for unity among the community members to propel development.

He pledged to prioritise education for the youth by setting up a fund to support tertiary students from the community to complement government’s Free Senior Hgh School Policy.

Nana Ahenkan promised to engage stakeholders on tourism to create employment among the youth, thereby bringing development to the area.

He commended residents of the community for the peaceful exercise and promised to ensure peace and unity prevailed among all the factions in the community and brainstorm on development aspirations for rapid socio-economic growth.