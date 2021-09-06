George Ofori Sports Academy wins 2020/2021 Juvenile league season in Ho

George Ofori (G.O) Sports Academy has been crowned winners of the Ho Municipal Football Association juvenile league in their debut season.

The Avatime based academy was crowned champions in all categories, U13, U15 and U17 for the 2020/2021 league season.

The ultimate trophy was presented to the municipal champions by the Chairman of the football association in Ho Municipal, Mr. Kudiabor Forster.

The bank roller of the young Academy, Mr. George Ofori, appreciated the hard work of the ‘Onyime gagla’ boys and officials including supporters for their unflinching support for the team.

”It is great and I feel happy we have the bragging right as the tripple champions in our first attempt,” he said.

The Team Manager of the Academy, Madam Love Agbalekpor said she was impressed with the team’s commitment and determination to excel adding that, she was proud of their achievement.

She advised the players not to relent on their efforts to do better in subsequent competitions. “ Do not relax after this but keep training hard since we have another hurdle to overcome. Go out there and show it on the field.”

G.O Sports Academy is an Academy formed in 2019 with the aim to unearth football talents in the region and beyond and also to use football as a tool to educate the players to become great footballers.

The U-17 side of the Academy would represent the Ho Municipal Football Association in the Ghana Football Association regional championship; a route to the national juvenile competition.