George Opare Addo Pledges Sustainable Mining Solutions to End Illegal Mining in Ghana

During his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee, George Opare Addo, the Minister-Designate for Youth Development and Empowerment, presented a bold and hopeful vision for a Ghana free from the environmental destruction and social issues caused by illegal mining, or galamsey.

With a clear and passionate tone, Opare Addo expressed his commitment to a future where mining is conducted sustainably, ensuring that the environment is preserved and communities thrive. “There is a Ghana we all want. I want a Ghana where illegal mining is not a part of it, but we do mining in a manner which is sustainable and won’t degrade the environment in any way,” he remarked, reflecting the growing national concern about the long-term impacts of galamsey.

He aligned his vision with the broader aspirations of former President John Dramani Mahama, emphasizing the need for a unified national effort to combat the menace of illegal mining. “We have to reset their minds,” Opare Addo declared, stressing the importance of shifting the mindset of the youth. He acknowledged that many young people are drawn to the mining sector due to its immediate financial allure, but he insisted that their approach must evolve.

“There is an old way that they have done things, and we must re-engage them to change from the old way they have done things,” he added. This re-engagement, he explained, would involve not just a change in mentality but also the provision of modern skills and tools necessary for environmentally responsible mining practices.

Opare Addo also emphasized the crucial role of government institutions in driving this transformation, particularly through collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. “We are going to work together with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to look at sustainable ways of mining,” he affirmed.

Addressing the root causes of illegal mining, he highlighted the link between poverty and the widespread appeal of galamsey, particularly in gold-rich regions. “I have maintained that wherever there is gold and there is poverty, people will find a way of getting under the ground to find the gold,” Opare Addo stated. He argued that addressing the underlying issue of poverty by offering alternative livelihoods to communities would be key to eradicating illegal mining. “We must eradicate poverty from the areas we find ourselves, and if we have been able to do that effectively, by giving them alternative livelihoods, we may bring an end to illegal mining,” he concluded.