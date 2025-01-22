George Opare-Addo Pledges to Tackle Youth Unemployment and Promote Agricultural Opportunities

George Opare-Addo, the Minister-designate for Youth Development and Empowerment, has committed to addressing the pressing issue of youth unemployment in Ghana.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Opare-Addo highlighted the critical dangers posed by the high unemployment rate among the country’s youth and underscored the importance of government policies that focus on developing the skills and capabilities of young Ghanaians for a sustainable future.

“We will aggressively tackle unemployment in Ghana,” Opare-Addo declared, expressing his determination to create meaningful opportunities for the country’s youth. He stressed that his administration would take an active role in securing funds for youth initiatives, promising to explore all avenues to finance such programs. “We will knock on every door and go wherever we can to seek funding to support the youth,” he added, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring that the youth are not left behind.

In addition to his focus on employment, Opare-Addo strongly condemned acts of violence among young people in the country. He made it clear that such behavior would not be tolerated under his leadership, reaffirming the government’s role in fostering a peaceful and productive environment for the youth.

Opare-Addo also called for a shift in the mindset of young Ghanaians, particularly by creating more opportunities within the agricultural sector. He proposed that by making agriculture more attractive and viable for the youth, the government could offer an alternative to urban migration and dependency on non-existent jobs in other sectors. He emphasized the need to make agriculture a key pillar in the national development agenda, encouraging young people to view it as a promising and rewarding career path.

With these ambitious plans, George Opare-Addo’s leadership aims to empower Ghana’s youth and build a more prosperous future for the country.