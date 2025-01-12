George Quaye Endorses Ablah Dzifa Gomashie for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts Ministry

Events consultant George Quaye has endorsed Ablah Dzifa Gomashie as the ideal candidate to lead the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts in President John Dramani Mahama’s second term.

According to Quaye, the current government has no time to experiment with untested individuals and needs experienced leaders to hit the ground running.

Speaking on Accra-based United Showbiz, Quaye emphasized that the Mahama administration is focused on leveraging experience to ensure effective governance. “If there is any government that doesn’t have time, it is this government. This is not the time to try people,” he said.

Quaye argued that Gomashie’s background makes her the best fit for the role. Her extensive experience in both the arts and tourism sectors, he noted, gives her the practical knowledge needed to excel. “This is an industry that says it wants one of us and we have one of us in there already who, beyond everything else, has the experience,” Quaye added.

He stressed that the president’s decision is rooted in wisdom, recognizing that choosing someone with experience will ensure support from key stakeholders. “Mahama cannot follow the sentiments of the people in the industry and choose someone based on popularity. For a party that does not have time, you need someone who has been there before and learned from their experience,” Quaye concluded.