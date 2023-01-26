George ‘Red Tiger’ Ashie fights Alexis Rocha in California, USA

Former Ghana, Commonwealth and IBF Africa champion, George ‘Red Tiger’ Ashie (33 (25KOs -5-1) engages in his first fight in the US as he clashes with Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) for the WBO NABO title on Saturday, January 28 at the YouTube Theater, Inglewood, California.

Ashie who is in the USA with Coach Mosquito Addo is really determined to win the title to please his numerous fans.

He defeated Robert Quaye in an interesting bout to relaunch his career, and the spokesman of the Ghana Professional Boxers is certain of winning to prove his prowess as the Red Tiger from Bukom, Accra, Ghana.

George ‘Red Tiger’ Ashie and Alexis Rocha meet for the first time ahead of their welterweight clash Saturday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California powered by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.