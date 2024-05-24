George ‘Stopper’ Mensah: The Quiet Storm Ready to Conquer the Boxing World

In the world of Ghanaian boxing, there’s a rising star quietly making waves and letting his record speak for itself.

Meet George Faho Mensah, known as ‘Stopper,’ a middleweight boxer with aspirations as grand as his nickname suggests.

At just 24 years old, Mensah has already made a name for himself with an enviable record of 6 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw, with 3 knockouts to his name. Training under the watchful eye of Coach Emmanuel Yeboah at the Panix Boxing Gym in James Town, Mensah has honed his skills and developed a reputation as a formidable fighter.

Despite his impressive record, Mensah has remained humble and patient, believing that true success comes with time and opportunity. While he may not yet be in the limelight, he is confident that his moment to shine will come when the time is right.

Mensah’s idol is none other than American boxer Deovante Davies, also known as ‘Tank,’ whose relentless determination and skill inspire him to reach greater heights in his own career.

Having participated in the Ghana Boxing Authority sanctioned Professional Boxing League, sponsored by Max TV Promotions and other companies, Mensah has proven himself in the ring time and time again. His next challenge awaits him in the form of a bout against the tough opponent Selorm Darko, a fight that will undoubtedly test his mettle and determination.

With his unwavering dedication to his craft and a hunger for success, George ‘Stopper’ Mensah is a force to be reckoned with in the world of boxing. As he continues to climb the ranks and chase his dreams, there’s no doubt that he has the potential to one day rule the boxing world. Stay tuned for his next fight, as Mensah prepares to make his mark on the sport once again.