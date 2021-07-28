Georgetown University to Reveal Study Findings from Chevron and USAID’s Effort to Improve Stability and Prosperity in Nigeria’s Niger Delta Region

Friday, July 30, 2021, Webinar Panel Discussion

When: Friday, July 30, 2021 (9-11 a.m. ET | 8-10 a.m. CT | 2-4 p.m. WAT)

Where: Register for this Zoom Webinar here.

What: Business for Impact at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, together with research partner Frontier Design, announce a new study that analyzes 10 years of partnership-building and investment by Chevron and USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development) through the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) in Nigeria’s Niger Delta Region. The research focused on a broad suite of projects across different sectors that resulted in increased economic development, job creation, and stability in this region. The case study also provides lessons learned and recommendations for public-private partnerships going forward. The findings will be released at a virtual launch event open to the public on Friday, July 30, 2021. To preview the complete study, please visit Business for Impact.

Chevron and USAID invested more than $50 million during the 10-year period. Since 2010 PIND has catalyzed over $100 million in additional investments into the Niger Delta for:

Training for farmers to pursue agriculture as a business

Strengthening the systems to bring these products to market in Niger Delta and beyond

Improving food security and economic growth in communities all over the region

Contributing to sustainability through short term grants

“Our research findings underscore the power of bringing together like-minded and purposeful organizations dedicated, in this case, to achieving a more prosperous and stable Niger Delta,” says Leslie Crutchfield, executive director of Business for Impact and one of the study’s editors. “The authors have unearthed important insights and lessons learned that can help inform future public-private partnerships, whether in Nigeria or in other Global South countries.”

Who: The virtual event will feature distinguished panelists who will answer questions at the end of the session.

About Business for Impact

Business for Impact at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business unleashes the power of the private sector to help people and the planet thrive. Business for Impact strives to help solve today’s pressing problems through delivering world-class education, impactful student experience, and direct action with corporations, nonprofits, and government. Our aspiration is that Georgetown-educated leaders will be renowned for managing the triple bottom line – people, planet, and profit. Learn more about Business for Impact.

About Frontier Design

Frontier Design is a strategy and design firm committed to helping organizations and communities think differently, adapt to change, and accelerate their impact in the world. Frontier approaches challenges with creativity, courage, and commitment to reveal the organizational and human dynamics that impact change in complex environments. Learn more about Frontier Design.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost-efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. Learn more about Chevron.

About USAID

On behalf of the American people, we promote and demonstrate democratic values abroad, and advance a free, peaceful, and prosperous world. In support of America’s foreign policy, the U.S. Agency for International Development leads the U.S. Government’s international development and disaster assistance through partnerships and investments that save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help people emerge from humanitarian crises and progress beyond assistance. Learn more about USAID.

About PIND

The Foundation for Partnerships Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) is a Nigerian non-profit organization established in 2010 with initial funding from Chevron Corporation to promote peace and equitable economic growth in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region by forging multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder partnerships at the regional, national and international levels. PIND works closely with numerous partners to implement collaborative market-based, community-owned programs to mitigate conflicts and boost economic opportunities for local businesses, ensuring that economic progress occurs in a systemic, inclusive, and sustainable manner. Learn more about PINDfoundation.org.

Contacts

Berry Brady Georgetown University, Business for Impact



703.609.6643 | [email protected]

Abbie Elliott, PIND (Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta)



703.786.5620 | [email protected]