The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Thursday donated essential hygiene products to the Volta Regional branch of the Association of Arts and Craftsmen at a ceremony in Ho as part of efforts to curb the Covid-19 spread.

The items included tissue rolls, sanitisers, liquid soap, hand washing stations, and waste collection containers.

Mr Samuel Dentu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEPA

, in-charge of Operations and Finance, said the items represented the Authority’s corporate social responsibility to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the members, through their trade, engaged with a lot of patrons hence the need to support them with hygiene materials to protect them against the virus.

Mr Dentu said GEPA would donate to all members of the Association across the regional capitals at an estimated cost of GHc 100,000.00 and expressed the hope that the items would go a long way to protect them against the virus.

Mr Robert Dzokoto, the Chairman of the Volta Regional Kente Weavers Association, who received the items on behalf of the group, commended GEPA for the gesture and said it would help in observing the safety protocols.

He appealed to public-spirited institutions to emulate the example of the Authority to go to their aid.