The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has started a three-day premium and luxury fine art masterpiece exhibition dubbed “Sound Out” at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Ghana’s arts industry, usually border around music and dance, that is pottery and wood carvings and textile works, among others.

Though music and dance have enjoyed the majority share of voice so far as this industry is concerned, the plastic arts have also received some level of recognition and patronage from stakeholders and nonchalant alike, relegating the fine arts into the background with little or no support over the years.

It is against this background that the organisers of the exhibition have put together the maiden edition of this premium and luxury fine art masterpiece dubbed “Sound Out”, on the theme “African Art Lives on”.

The three-day event will showcase the best premium art to art lovers while promoting the rich distinctiveness and uniqueness of fine arts and music to the Ghana public.

Dr Afua Asabea Asare, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) GEPA, said the idea for the exhibition was inspired by an increasing incident of contemporary artists taking their cue from the world of music, and spoken words.

She said the aim was to explore what was significance that intensifies the creative dialogue.

Touching on the paintings, Dr Asare noted that the vision kind of picture works of contemporary artists in Ghana, whose creative practice, approach or particular artwork is like a sound, a music riff, one could call it inspirational or a concept of form in which it amplifies the curatorial aims.

“This is our first exhibition of this kind with fine artists who had little or no time to prepare, but managed to engage with the theme as desired,” she said.

“Whilst others are presenting existing works, I will like to say ayekooo to all the artists for these wonderful works on display.”

She said more broadly, the decision to hold the three-day exhibition was informed by the recent dramatic political events over the past few months playing themselves out on the global stage.

“Most not only triggered profound social change but also highlighted the tenure of public debate…Notwithstanding, we also want to go into each of them and to bring down the semblance of a little bit of the high temperature that we have in our country now,” she said.

“There is a little bit of tension after the elections and we think this should help bring the tension down. So, “Sound Out”, speaks to world events in its exploration of a fundamental intention between expression and its opposite.”

She thanked Mrs Lily Boakye, who helped in putting the event together, as well as all the artists, the Board and the Management of GEPA for dreaming and making the event happened.

“This is the beginning of the journey of trails you expect from the Arts and Crafts Department of GEPA going forward”.

She noted that very soon one could order online paintings from all artists represented at the exhibition.

Mr Yofi Grant, the CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, who delivered the keynote address, said the arts really show the way Ghanaians feel and do things as a people, and it also tells about their history.

He intimated that for him, the exhibition was the beginning of many things to come; stating that in collaboration with the organisers, they’ve almost agreed that it should be made an annual event.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority, who described the art works on exhibition as gallant and beautiful, also pledged the Ghana Tourism Authority’s full support for the Project and that it was something that they could hold onto.

He said through this “Sound Out”, there was enough attraction for their African brothers and sisters in the diaspora to come home.