GEPA Holds Transition Workshop as It Takes Over ITC-Funded GreenToCompete Hub

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has held a transition workshop on the International Trade Center (ITC)-funded GreenToCompete project to evaluate its impact and discuss the program’s stance with its existing and new beneficiaries.

The International Trade Centre’s (ITC) GreenToCompete Hub, hosted in Ghana by GEPA since 2019, has been offering technical assistance to Ghanaian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The support offered to these SMEs comprises building their capacity and knowledge to implement green business practices by centering on critical aspects of sustainability such as resource efficiency and circular economy, voluntary and sustainability standards (VSS), e-commerce, and access to finance.

With the implementation of the modules completed by ITC, GEPA has taken over the GreenToCompete Hub activities to deliver various green modules to the benefit of Ghanaian SMEs, starting with a pilot of the voluntary and sustainability standards module for selected SMEs.

Therefore, the transition workshop was to officially close and switch the GreenToCompete Hub activities from the direct implementation of ITC into the hands of GEPA. It was also to create awareness about voluntary and sustainability standards and invite SMEs to have an exclusive opportunity to be part of the program.

In highlighting the need for the project’s takeover, Mr. Samuel Dentu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, said that Ghana’s economy remains highly dominated by the activities of local SMEs, hence the need to build their capacity to trade competitively locally and across international markets.

“GEPA was pleased when ITC contracted the authority to work on this project because SMEs contribute significantly to the national economy while striving to compete in Ghana and the international market,” he said. He emphasized that the GreenToCompete activities strongly align with GEPA’s mandate and pledged the Authority’s commitment to support and strengthen SMEs to scale their exports.

The project has benefited over 50 exporting and export-ready SMEs in the Cocoa, Shea Processing, Fruits and Vegetables, Arts and crafts sectors. Through Personalized training and coaching, some businesses, including Hendy Farms, Solution Oasis, GVK Foods, and Tamworld, have been able to chart an easy path to more sustainable trade and have been able to connect with green finance and international markets

Green Activation

GreenToCompete is ITC’S Activator for an Inclusive transition to a green economy that profits both the planet and people. GreenToCompete supports small businesses in developing countries by providing knowledge about green opportunities and innovations, expertise on putting these into practice, and an extensive network to keep “going green.”