Gerald Dah fights Dkausim Redwolves Khondam Amj in Malaysia on May 13

Ghana’s Gerald Dah fights Thailand’s Dkausim Redwolves Khondam Amj in Malaysia on May 13 in K. O Muaythai System Championship

Gerald Dah of the Ghana KMC Fight Team will be fighting Thailand’s Dkausim Redwolves Khondam Amj on May 13th in K. O Muaythai System Championship in Malaysia.

Speaking to Dah in an exclusive chat, he expressed his joy to fight in Malaysia and promised his fans success once again.

He said the bout will be anther opportunity to expose Ghana as a great sports nation. He urged all his supporters in Accra, the Volta Region and other places to pray for him to win.

Gerald Dah is one of the best karate and kickboxers in Ghana, before traveling out to trade with his talent.