Gerald Dah meets Rungtiwa Jantas of Thailand in Hong Kong

Thailand based Ghanaian kickboxer, Gerald Dah returns to the cage or ring on November 22 to face the Pacific 70 kg champ, Rungtiwa Jantas of Thailand in Hong Kong on November 21, 2023.

Gerald has been one of the very active Ghanaian kickboxers fighting among the best in the heart of where the sport is.

He said one of his dreams is to win the enviable Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) award and a win in this match may do the trick.

He urged the sports media to research and promote Ghana Kickboxing because there are fighting opportunities for many young Ghanaian.

He was a member of the Power Zone Club, before moving to Thailand.