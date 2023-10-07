Gerald Dah Takes Ghana Muay Thai And Kickboxing To The Next Level

Ghanaian experienced Kickboxer, Gerald Kodjo Dah is taking the sports to a different higher level and wants the sports media to support and help in the development and promotion.

Speaking from his base in Malaysia, he said sports is great business and Ghanaians must invest in sports more to help the youth coming up, as there are so many contests and opportunities.

He will be engaged in two serious local and international bouts coming up on October 26 to 28 in Bintulu, Malaysia against Sibsan from Thailand and on November 21 in Hong Kong against Rungtiwa Jantas also of Thailand.

Gerald Dah who is 175cm and fights at the 76kg weight class has a remarkable record of 29 fights, won 24, lost 5 and drawn 2 in his illustrious profession career.

He stages in K1 Kickboxing style and Muay Thai.

In 2013, he won the WKBC Championship in Hong Kong, in 2014, he won the WKF Kickboxing Championship in Austria, in 2022 he was the Super Muay Thai Champion in Malaysia.

He was formerly with the Power Zone Club in Ghana, but currently stars for Top Dog Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia.