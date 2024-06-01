Gerald Dah Triumphs Over Nawid Bakhshi to Win Muay Thai Title in Malaysia

Gerald Dah, a top Ghanaian combat fighter based in Malaysia, claimed victory on June 1 by defeating Afghanistan’s Nawid Bakhshi in the 70 kg division at the 2024 Malaysia International Muay Thai Championship, held at Dataran Warisan Taiping in Perak.

An elated Dah, who won by unanimous decision, described the victory as a dream come true and a significant addition to his accolades.

“Now I can sleep well, and I hope that sports journalists in Ghana and Africa will recognize our efforts in raising our national flags in distant places,” Dah remarked.

With a career marked by competing in major rings and championships, Dah expressed his hope that the Ghana Kick Boxing and Muay Thai Federations will intensify their efforts to promote more Ghanaian athletes on the international stage.

He extended his gratitude to Yours Truly and all sports journalists, including Prince Dornu-Leiku, for their dedicated coverage of boxing and other combat sports.