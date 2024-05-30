Gerald Dah vs. Nawid Bakhshi in Malaysia International Muay Thai Championship 2024

Ghanaian kickboxer Gerald Dah, who is based in Malaysia, is set to face Nawid Bakhshi from Afghanistan in a highly anticipated title match at the Malaysia International Muay Thai Championship 2024. The event will take place on Saturday at Dataran Warisan Taiping in Perak.

Event Details

Both fighters successfully made weight for the 70 kg category, and the weigh-in was completed without any issues. Gerald Dah expressed confidence in his ability to secure a victory and elevate Ghana’s reputation in the combat sports arena.

Gerald Dah’s Determination

Dah made a bold statement at the weigh-in, emphasizing his determination to win and bring pride to Ghana. As a Combat Sports Ambassador, he also called upon the media in Africa to give more attention and promotion to combat sports, highlighting the potential for these sports to gain recognition and support across the continent.

Promoting Combat Sports

By appealing to the African media, Dah aims to increase visibility and support for athletes in combat sports. His participation in the Malaysia International Muay Thai Championship not only represents a personal challenge but also serves as an opportunity to showcase the talent and potential of African athletes on an international stage.

As the fight approaches, fans and supporters from both Ghana and Malaysia will be watching closely, eager to see if Gerald Dah can achieve his goal of winning the title and making his country proud.