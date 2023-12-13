Geraldo Martins Reappointed as Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Tuesday reappointed Geraldo Martins as prime minister, according to a presidential decree published by the Presidency.

Geraldo Martins was first appointed prime minister in August of this year. As a former senior executive at the World Bank, he served as minister of finance under the presidency of former President Jose Mario Vaz.

This appointment comes after Embalo dissolved the parliament last week, following armed clashes that broke out on Dec. 1 in the capital Bissau between elements of the National Guard and the Presidential Guard.

Embalo described the clashes as an “attempted coup.”