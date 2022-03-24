German airline Eurowings Discover to increase weekly flights between Windhoek and Frankfurt

The Namibian capital of Windhoek will become the most frequently served destination in the flight schedule of the Lufthansa Group leisure carrier Eurowings Discover, the airline announced Wednesday in a statement.

The German airline said starting March 27, the airline will increase its offer from five to seven weekly flights between Frankfurt, Germany, and Windhoek, which will be operated as a year-round service.

“The program will then be further expanded to a total of ten weekly flights during northern summer peak season, lasting from July 2 to Sept. 11. The flights depart Hosea Kutako International Airport every day in the early evening. The three additional services during summer are scheduled on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing Windhoek early in the morning,” the airline said.

According to the airline, from the end of March to mid-November, three weekly services will be operated as tag legs with onward flight to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. The route is offered on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with a short stopover in Windhoek.

“Windhoek has been the third destination that we added to our flight schedule back in August 2021. Ever since this service has been among our most popular and best-booked routes which is why we are delighted to further expand our flight program to and from Windhoek this summer,” said Wolfgang Raebiger, chief executive officer of Eurowings Discover.

According to Raebiger, since the inception of flights to Windhoek, Eurowings Discover has proactively played a pivotal role in supporting the restart of tourism in Namibia.

“We believe that by expanding our Lufthansa Group footprint in Southern Africa, we are underlining our commitment to the region,” concluded Andre Schulz, Lufthansa Group’s general manager for Southern and East Africa.

Currently, Eurowings Discover is the only European airline offering direct flights between Europe and Namibia. Enditem