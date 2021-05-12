A group of Muslims of different nationalities living in Germany has provided assorted food items to more than 190 persons in seven Muslim communities in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern region.

The recipients were largely widows, aged people and needy persons as well as persons with disabilities, who received bags of rice, sugar, and oil, among other items.

The Group, which christened the donation as, ”Eat less, feed more,” said the assistance was to support the Muslims, especially the less privileged, who are currently going through the Ramadan fasting to have enough to eat during the period.

The beneficiary communities were Sabon Zongo, Wangara line, Moshie Zongo, Wala Zongo, Kotokoli la and Zongo Illiasu.

Alhaji Iddrisu Salifu, on behalf of Alhaji Sulima Wahab, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tuo Lada Ramadan Food Programme, presented the food items and said it would be extended to other Zongo communities in future Ramadans.

Alhaji Salifu said the gesture was a show of love and kindness to the beneficiaries and that the items were meant to be used for the fasting to help them go through it without difficulties.

He said Ramadan offered a time for spiritual growth for the individual and was important for Muslims to undertake the fasting with some level of comfort.

Hajia Mariama Mustapha, a beneficiary, lauded the group for the support, adding that the donation came at the right time.