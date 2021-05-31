GERMANY-born utility player Daniel Somuah is dreaming of featuring for the senior national team, Black Stars – believing he has the quality to drive the team to the pinnacle of world football.

Somuah, a former player of German Bundesliga side, 1.FC Cologne, now plays for Bundesliga 4 side Bonner SC.

“Don’t be deceived by the fact that I play for a lower tier side now; there’s only a thin line between this level and the top,” he remarked.

According to the former Under-19 Bundesliga winner, who was last voted player of the month in April 2017 – also grabbing the goal of the month in April 2021, he has the experience and mentality to help the Stars.

“I have been following the Black Stars since I was a kid and was thrilled seeing Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah in action those days.

“I guess my love to play for Ghana one day was inspired by the two players and other sparkling ones after them,” revealed Somuah, whose father hails from Kwahu in the Eastern region of Ghana.

The Germany-born Ghanaian laced his first football boots at age four for a cadet club by name SV Beuel 06 till he was 15 “when I was transferred to the big club in our city Bonner SC – and played up to the Under-19 level.”

Owing to his goal-poaching ability, the versatile Somuah was signed on by 1.FC Cologne and after four seasons, moved to Bundesliga division two side MSV Duisburg where he combined roles – sometimes operating as left or right winger.

In between the teams, he banged home more than 60 goals – as a striker, attacking midfielder and defender.

Somuah has power, pace, strength and skill that puts his opponents under relentless threat – assets he would want to spray freely on the Ghana national team when given the opportunity.

“The Black Stars have been my dream and I’m ever ready to give my all and fire them to the top of world football when the opportunity presents itself,” the nearly 31-year-old versatile player told the Times Sports at the weekend.

He wished the Stars the best of luck in their endeavours, especially as regards the team’s campaign in next year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana has not won the Nations Cup trophy since 1982 when the Stars snatched it for a then unprecedented fourth time.

That record has been crushed – Cameroon having now won the trophy five times with Egypt celebrating their seventh coronation after beating Ghana 1-0 in a frenetic final in 2010.