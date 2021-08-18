German chemical industry set for record year

The German chemical industry appears to be emerging strongly from the coronavirus crisis.

In the second quarter of this year, the industry was able to continue the good start to 2021, and is now heading for a record year, according to the industry’s national association, the VCI.

Strongly increased prices and 5.9-per-cent growth in production during the first six months of 2021 drove the turnover of Germany’s third largest industrial sector up 12 per cent to 111 billion euros (130 billion dollars), the association reported in Frankfurt on Wednesday. It comes in the context of a worldwide recovery of industrial production.

For the current year, VCI President Christian Kullmann expects a record turnover of 211 billion euros, despite strained supply chains and bottlenecks in primary products.

The previous best was 2018 with 203 billion euros, while the coronavirus year 2020 only generated just under 190 billion euros.

“This is a powerful comeback,” Kullman said, “and it impressively shows just how important an internationally competitive chemical and pharmaceutical industry is as an anchor of stability for our country.”

A record year is also expected for investments, due to some catch-up effects.

The VCI says almost all product areas have benefited from the upswing. There was particularly dynamic growth in basic chemicals, with the production of plastics (polymers) increasing by more than20 per cent.

The producers of special chemicals were also able to expand their production level by 8.7 per cent compared with the previous year.

Growth was more restrained for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, up 1.4 per cent, while there was a decline in volume of 1.8 per cent for chemical consumer goods such as soaps, detergents and cleaning agents.