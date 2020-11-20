One of the oldest Christmas markets in the world has fallen victim to the pandemic.

The “Striezelmarkt” in the city of Dresden in eastern Germany will not take place this year due to high coronavirus infection rates in the region, mayor Dirk Hilbert said on Friday.

“Because no easing of the coronavirus directives are forseen – quite the opposite – and a new timetable can be expected next week at the earliest, we are left with no realistic option to put on the Striezelmarkt,” he said.

This year would have been the popular Christmas market’s 586th iteration.

Until now, officials had hoped that it could go ahead over a broader surface area to avoid packed crowds and with hygiene rules in place.